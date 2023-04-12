Jeremy Renner Suits Up in Navy With Classic Dress Shoes for ‘Rennervations’ Premiere

Jeremy Renner was sharply suited for the premiere of his new home renovation show, “Rennervations.” The program, which Renner both hosts and executive produces, is now live on Disney+.

While hitting the red carpet with his family at the Regency Village Theatre in Westwood, Calif., on Tuesday night, Renner arrived in dapper style. The “Hurt Locker” star’s outfit featured a dark blue suit with a sharp-lapeled blazer and matching trousers, accented with glossy black buttons. The set was layered atop a crisp white dress shirt. Renner opted to complete his outfit with a navy blue tie, as well as a bird-handled cane.

Jeremy Renner attends the “Rennervations” premiere at the Regency Village Theatre in Westwood, Calif., on April 11, 2023. CREDIT: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Renner opted to lace into a set of classic black dress shoes. The “Avengers” actor’s glossy patent leather pair featured smooth uppers with lightly rounded toes and thin soles. A set of short heels totaling at least 1 inch in height finished the style with a subtle height boost, while remaining formal and versatile for the occasion.

A closer look at Renner’s dress shoes. CREDIT: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Similar dress shoes are favored in the menswear space for their year-round versatility and dapper nature, as seen on stars including Ben Affleck, Phil Dunster and Matt Bomer in recent weeks. New pairs have been launched this year from numerous brands, including Allen Edmonds, Taft, Florsheim and Beckett Simonon.

Jeremy Renner attends the “Rennervations” premiere at the Regency Village Theatre in Westwood, Calif., on April 11, 2023. CREDIT: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

The premiere notably marked Renner’s return to the public eye after an accident on New Year’s Day, when he broke over 35 bones and was hospitalized from being run over by a snowplow.

Jeremy Renner (C) and his family attend the “Rennervations” premiere at the Regency Village Theatre in Westwood, Calif. on April 11, 2023. CREDIT: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

When it comes to footwear, Renner’s styles are often versatile and classic. The “Hawkeye” star often wears black and brown leather boots, loafers and brogues for press appearances, hailing from brands including Christian Louboutin and Wolf & Shepherd. When off-duty, Renner can also be seen in low-top leather sneakers, as well as athletic styles by Adidas.

