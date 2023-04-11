Jeremy Renner Talks Snowplow Accident on ‘Jimmy Kimmel’ in Sharp Suede Jacket & Lace-Up Boots

Jeremy Renner made a special appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Monday night. The occasion marked Renner’s return to the late-night show after his accident on New Year’s Day when he broke over 35 bones and was hospitalized after being run over by a snowplow.

During his interview, Renner discussed his experience being run over by a snowplow, including his thoughts on the perspectives of his family members and friends — as well as his nephew, Alex, who witnessed the incident.

“I had to consider what his perspective was. And then that kept happening with everyone’s perspective throughout this entire ordeal. And it’s pretty harrowing to take the time to really consider somebody else’s perspective,” Renner told Kimmel in his interview.

Renner wore a sharp ensemble for his appearance. The “Rennervations” star’s outfit featured a chocolate brown suede coach jacket with a silver front zipper, layered over a silky brown, blue and green paisley-printed shirt. A set of simple charcoal trousers smoothly finished Renner’s attire, which he complemented with a set of amber aviator sunglasses and a bird-handled cane.

Jeremy Renner is seen at “Jimmy Kimmel Live” in Los Angeles on April 10, 2023. CREDIT: RB/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Renner’s footwear of choice was similarly sharp, composed of a set of black lace-up boots. The “Avengers” actor’s glossy patent leather pair featured smooth uppers with stitched paneling and almond-shaped toes.

Jeremy Renner is seen at “Jimmy Kimmel Live” in Los Angeles on April 10, 2023. CREDIT: RB/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Short heels totaling at least 1 inch in height finished the pair with a subtle height boost, while remaining formal and wearable for the occasion. Favored for their versatility and classic silhouette, similar men’s styles are released year-round from numerous brands, including Beckett Simonon, Allen Edmonds, Morjas and Thursday Boots.

A closer look at Renner’s boots. CREDIT: RB/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

When it comes to footwear, Renner’s styles are often versatile and classic. The “Hawkeye” star often wears black and brown leather boots, loafers and brogues for press appearances, hailing from brands including Christian Louboutin and Wolf & Shepherd. When off-duty, Renner can also be seen in low-top leather sneakers, as well as athletic styles by Adidas.

