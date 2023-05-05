Jason Momoa Launches Thong Sandals Inspired by His Thigh Tattoos With So iLL

Jason Momoa is continuing his partnership with climbing apparel brand So iLL, founded by Daniel Chancellor. This time, they teamed up to release the Unity Purple and Yaya Lavender tees and thong sandals, just in time for the summer.

Jason Momoa’s So iLL sandals. CREDIT: So iLL

To promote the new sandals, that feature Momoa‘s thigh and arm tattoo design on the foot strap, the actor showed off his legs in a new photoshoot. The sandals come with an EVA foam footbed and molded rubber outsole for comfort and durability. It’s the perfect choice for those who want to unwind and explore.

In 2019, Momoa launched his first collaboration with So iLL titled “On the Roam,” featuring products made from eco-friendly materials such as 100% organic cotton and Bloom Foam for sneaker insoles, which is made from 30% Bloom Resin with a top layer of cork, and a rubber outsole mixed with Eco Pure technology. Momoa has also addressed the United Nations on the issue of climate change and launched a water company made out of 100% recyclable aluminum cans called Mananalu Pure Water.

Momoa’s style is often described as rugged and laid-back, with a focus on comfortable and practical clothing. He is also known for his love of nature and commitment to sustainability.

Since the launch of the So iLL x On the Roam, the line has expanded to include waterproof outdoor bags, tees, chalk bags and face masks that are sold directly to consumers. The brand is committed to finding more end-of-life solutions and has ongoing conversations about it.

PHOTOS: Thong Sandals Trend Embraced By Michelle Obama, Kendall Jenner & More Celebrities