Jason Momoa Styles Sage Sorel Boots With Cream Knitwear at Sundance Film Festival 2023

Jason Momoa brought cozy winter style to Utah for the 2023 Sundance Film Festival.

While in Park City, Utah for the occasion on Saturday, Momoa arrived at the Variety Sundance Studio in partnership with Audible. For the occasion, the “Aquaman” star hit the red carpet in a light cream henley shirt and pale green button-up, paired with distressed tan trousers. The grungy set was warmly layered with a cream shawl-collared knit cardigan trimmed with brown buttons.

Jason Momoa attends the Variety Sundance Studio, Presented by Audible during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah on Jan. 20, 2023. CREDIT: John Salangsang for Variety

Momoa completed his outfit with a brass wallet chain and brown leather crossbody bag. The “Slumberland” actor further accessorized with a pair of light orange-lensed sunglasses with glossy black frames, as well as layered rings, a thin pendant necklace and shimmering purple nail polish.

When it came to footwear, Momoa strapped into a pair of two-toned Sorel boots to finish his ensemble. His $180 1964 Pac Nylon style featured waterproof paneled nylon uppers with thin laces, cast in a tonal sage green hue. Black Sherpa snow cuffs added a warm-weather accent to the pair. Completing the set were vulcanized rubber shell outsoles with 0.75-inch ridged platform soles, bringing Momoa’s outfit a utilitarian finish.

A closer look at Momoa’s Sorel boots. CREDIT: John Salangsang for Variety

Sorel’s men’s 1964 Pac Nylon boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Sorel

The Sundance Film Festival, which screens numerous films across various genres, will be held in Park City and Salt Lake City, Utah. This year’s event — marking the Festival’s first time being held in-person since 2020 — will be held from Jan.19-Jan. 29, featuring a lineup of 110 feature films (98 of which are world premieres), 64 short films and four episodic indie projects. The event will award Ryan Cooler with the first annual Variety Visionary Award, with Vanguard Awards bestowed to Nikyatu Just and W. Kamau Bell as well.

The most anticipated films at Sundance this year include “Cassandro,” “Cat Person” and “You Hurt My Feelings,” in addition to documentaries focusing on figures including Brooke Shields, Michael J. Fox, Judy Blume and Little Richard.

