James Harden’s Fuzzy Blue Outfit Goes Viral for Resembling Cookie Monster at 76ers-Celtics Game

James Harden gained a lot of attention on and off the court last night. The point guard of the Philadelphia 76ers rose to the occasion during Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals as they beat the Boston Celtics, 119-115. This was the first time since 2015 that Harden had scored 45 points in one game.

"That's like The Muppets, ain't it?" 🤣🤣 Chuck reacts to James Harden's pregame fit pic.twitter.com/Hfjg56oGo7 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 1, 2023

Not only did the basketball player make headlines last night for his career playoff highs, but he also gained attention for his pre-game look which resembled the look of Cookie Monster. Harden arrived at the TD Garden Arena in Boston wearing a royal blue fur jacket that featured leather panels on the sleeves and at the center surrounding the silver zipper closure. He paired the piece with matching fur wide-leg pants.

James Harden brought the Met Gala to the TD Garden 😅 (via @sixers) pic.twitter.com/QGURnTdljd — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 1, 2023

Fans took to social media comparing him to not only the infamous “Sesame Street” star but also other characters like the Muppets, Stitch, and Sully from Monsters Inc. Since the annual Met Gala was yesterday as well, others joked about him bringing the fundraising gala to the arena.

Cookie Monster from “Sesame Street.” CREDIT: photo: Richard Termine/©CTW/Courtesy Everett Collection

Although on opposing teams, Celtic’s power forward Jayson Tatum also gained the same attention as he arrived wearing a blue fur coat as well.

Although Harden’s footwear was hidden by his floor-length pant legs, he got enough sneaker attention on the court as he slipped into a pair of bright pink sneakers from his collection with Adidas. The low-top sneakers featured side panels resembling the look of a puffer jacket which sat right in between the black tongue and lace-up closure. The basketball sneakers are made with a lightweight sole to create support during a jump, cut or change of direction on the court. The Adidas Harden Vol. 7 Lucid Fuschia colorway was just released yesterday in-store and online priced at $160.

James Harden on the court during Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals at the TD Garden Arena in Boston on May 1, 2023. CREDIT: NBA

