Jaden Smith Zips Into Leather MSFTSrep Jacket & White Sneakers for Coachella 2023 Performance With Willow Smith

Jaden Smith was edgily dressed for a sibling reunion during Willow Smith’s performance at Coachella 2023. The moment marked Smith’s second performance at the event, following his solo debut at Coachella in 2019.

While onstage at the Mojave Tent on Sunday night, Smith reunited with Willow during her musical set, with the duo performing their 2019 collaboration “Summertime in Paris.” For their musical moment, Jaden wore a black leather jacket with various white graphic prints, hailing from his streetwear label MSFTSrep. The jacket was layered atop a white collared shirt and a set of black trousers with skeletal hands printed on each knee, accessorized with a black tie and a Louis Vuitton belt.

Jaden Smith performs onstage with Willow Smith at the Mojave Tent during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif. on April 16, 2023. CREDIT: Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Coachella

Following their performance, Smith unzipped his leather jacket to reveal a sweet surprise: a white T-shirt, printed with black lettering reading “Willow’s Brother.”

Willow and Jaden Smith perform onstage at the Mojave Tent during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif. on April 16, 2023. CREDIT: Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Coachella

When it came to shoes, Smith appeared to finish his outfit with a pair of chunky white sneakers. The “Karate Kid” star’s style featured smooth uppers with rounded toes, as well as thin front laces and toe stitching. Thick white split outsoles brought the pair a geometric dimension, while its flat rubber soles included a ridged pattern for added traction throughout the performance.

Jaden Smith performs onstage with Willow Smith at the Mojave Tent during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif. on April 16, 2023. CREDIT: Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Coachella

Willow and Jaden Smith perform onstage at the Mojave Tent during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif. on April 16, 2023. CREDIT: Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Coachella

Coachella is an annual music festival held in Indio, California, celebrating a wide range of musicians with various concerts, activations and events. This year’s performers include Blackpink, Bad Bunny, Björk, Frank Ocean, Gorillaz, Rosalia, Boygenius, Charli XCX, Calvin Harris and Willow Smith.

