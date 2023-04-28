Patrick Mahomes’ Brother Jackson Mahomes Takes NFL Draft in Dolce & Gabbana Sneakers With Dior Crossbody Bag

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his brother Jackson Mahomes posed for a family photo during the NFL Draft last night in Kansas City, Mo. Their mother Randi Martin shared the moment on Instagram yesterday during the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

The caption that accompanied the post read, “Draft night in KC with my family ❤️ #blessed.”

Jackson was clad in a black T-shirt worn with light-wash denim skinny jeans. The internet personality accessorized his look simply, donning a black Dior crossbody bag that drew from the French brand’s iconic saddle bag design.

The bag featured silver buckle hardware and tassel detailing. The Dior accessory was accompanied by a shiny silver chain necklace.

Jackson coordinated with a pair of white and black Dolce & Gabbana sneakers. The style was comprised of durable leather uppers, striking logo detailing on the tongues and sleek white lacing all sat atop cushy and walkable rubber soles.

The footwear also featured an oversized chunky silhouette, giving the pair that streetwear appeal.

Chunky designer sneakers of all colors and kinds are in constant rotation in Jackson’s shoe line-up along with many other celebrities.

Also in attendance was Clark Hunt, the owner of the Kansas City Chiefs since 2006 following his father Lamar Hunt’s death. The Hunt family has owned the Kansas City Chiefs since the team was founded in 1959. The Chiefs have 10 picks for the 2023 NFL Draft including two picks in Rounds 4, 6 and 7. His daughter Gracie Hunt was seen posing with the Mahomes family.

The annual NFL Draft allows teams in the National Football League (NFL) to induct new players. This year’s event, presented by Bud Light, will begin with its first round on April 27, followed by rounds 2-3 on April 28 and rounds 4-7 on April 29. Top players in this year’s Draft include Bryce Young, Will Anderson Jr., Tyree Wilson and C.J. Stroud.