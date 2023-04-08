J Balvin Visits the Balenciaga Store in All-Black Ensemble and Militaristic Boots with Girlfriend Valentina Ferrer

J Balvin was spotted out in New York with his girlfriend Valentina Ferrer and their baby after leaving the Balenciaga store on Friday.

Clad in all black, the “Mi Gente” singer wore a plain black T-shirt, worn with oversized black denim trousers with distressing on the knees. Overtop it all, Balvin wore what looked to be a long black wool coat with large lapels and a boxy composition. The Columbian rapper accessorized his ensemble with black 1990s-esque sunglasses with thick frames and silver hardware. As usual, Balvin wore his hair dyed a vibrant shade of green and shaved down. On his ears, the hitmaker wore silver studs encrusted with diamonds that gave his look a little bling.

J Balvin in New York on April 7, 2023. CREDIT: Tommarazzi / SplashNews.com

On his feet, Balvin wore what appeared to be chunky black boots with rounded toes and an appealing and sturdy patent leather finish. A go-to shoe style for many, ankle boots are extremely versatile shoes that can feature a variety of heel styles. Boots that stop at the ankle can be practical, dressy, casual, minimal, showy and more. The style was militaristic and bulky akin to a combat boot. The shoe style is a constant in Balvin’s wardrobe.

J Balvin in New York on April 7, 2023. CREDIT: Tommarazzi / SplashNews.com

Aside from his bold attire and love of fancy footwear, Balvin is well-known within the fashion industry for his numerous brand collaborations. One of the musician’s most recent fashion endeavors was the release of his streetwear collection, created with Miller Lite, titled BodegaWear. The line was inspired by the vibe, look and culture of Bodegas. Balvin has also launched collaborations with Jordan Brand and Guess Originals. Balvin been referred to as the “Prince of Reggaeton”, and is one of the best-selling Latin artists, with over 35 million records. Balvin was born in Medellín.

