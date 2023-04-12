Harry Styles Works Up a Sweat in Striped Trousers & White Vans

Harry Styles was photographed post-workout in Los Angeles today.

The “Sign of the Times” singer was outfitted in a baggy plain white tee worn with equally oversized dark blue striped trousers. Both Styles’ top and bottom are closet staples, making the ensemble easily replicable.

Harry Styles spotted as he leaves the Tracey Anderson Gym in Los Angeles on April 12, 2023. CREDIT: London Entertainment / SplashNew

For the finishing touches on his simple ensemble, Styles carried a brown duffle bag over his shoulders and sported brown turtle shell sunglasses with gold hardware. Keeping his hair out of his face, the performer gathered his brown curly fringe up and back into a clip.

Sticking to a cozy and casual vibe, the hitmaker completed his look with all-white lace-up Vans. The footwear is an everyday essential due to its timeless design and extreme comfort. The style features a slimmed-down profile, textile insole and cotton drill lining.

A closer look at Harry Styles’ shoes. CREDIT: London Entertainment / SplashNew

Vans, in all of their iterations, have been worn by the likes of Willow Smith, Addison Rae, and Emily Ratajkowski among others. The shoe brand is and has always been extremely popular amongst youthful stars because of its affiliation with skate culture.

Where fashion is concerned, Styles has become renowned for his glamorous and retro outfits. The “Dunkirk” actor frequently wears Gucci, as well as colorful ensembles from brands including Marc Jacobs, J.W. Anderson, Lanvin and Bode. His onstage costume often includes sparkly pieces from independent designers like Archie Alled-Martínez and Harris Reed, as well. For footwear, Styles regularly wears Gucci loafers and boots. When off-duty, Styles typically wears athletic or slip-on sneakers by Nike, Adidas, Vans and New Balance, as well as boots from brands including Roker.

