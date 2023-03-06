Harry Styles Works Out in One Direction’s 2012 Tour T-Shirt & Vibrant Hoka Sneakers

Harry Styles broke a sweat with a nostalgic twist today.

The Grammy Award-winning singer took to Instagram to share a mirror selfie from his latest workout, as seen on Rolling Stone‘s feed. Styles’ exercise gear of choice featured dark blue athletic shorts and white tube socks.

Most notably, however, the musician’s outfit included a T-shirt from his former boy band One Direction’s 2012 “Up All Night” tour, printed with color-blocked photos of Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Liam Payne. The piece gave Styles’ outfit a nostalgic finish, particularly as the group’s breakout “Up All Night” album marks its 12th anniversary this year.

“Harold’s t-shirt!” Rolling Stone aptly captioned the photo.

When it came to shoes, Styles laced into a colorful set of sneakers from FNAA-winning brand Hoka. His $112 (previously $140) Clifton 8 style featured golden and lemon-yellow mesh uppers, complemented by light blue laces and “Hoka” counter lettering. Thick textured orange rubber soles and EVA foam midsoles completed the pair with a comfortable and lightweight base. The style tapped into the “Watermelon Sugar” singer’s current penchant for optimistic colors and hues while remaining modern and breathable for any manner of athletic activities.

Hoka’s Clifton 8 men’s sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Hoka

Where fashion is concerned, Styles has become renowned for his glamorous and retro outfits. The “Dunkirk” actor frequently wears Gucci, as well as colorful ensembles from brands including Marc Jacobs, J.W. Anderson, Lanvin and Bode. His onstage costume often includes sparkly pieces from independent designers like Archie Alled-Martínez and Harris Reed, as well. For footwear, Styles regularly wears Gucci loafers and boots. When off-duty, Styles typically wears athletic or slip-on sneakers by Nike, Adidas, Vans and New Balance, as well as boots from brands including Roker.

