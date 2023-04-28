Harry Styles Wore a Custom Corduroy Suit With Classic Vans on the Last Episode of ‘The Late Late Show With James Corden’

Harry Styles looked dapper as ever during his appearance on the final episode of “The Late Late Show With James Corden” on Thursday.

Choosing a vibrant corduroy suit for the sentimental occasion, the “As It Was” hitmaker donned a custom creation pulled from Erdem’s spring 2023 collection. He paired the textured marigold cropped blazer and wide-leg trousers with a white tank top underneath and finished off his look with timeless black sneakers. Styled by Harry Lambert, the “Don’t Worry Darling” star’s look recalled ’70s fashion.

Harry Styles wears a custom Erdem Spring Summer 2023 corduroy suit for his appearance on the final episode of ‘The Late Late Show with James Corden.’ CREDIT: CBS

Styles opted for Vans’ beloved Authentic model, which was one of the first-ever shoe releases from the iconic brand when it was founded in 1966. A long-time, devoted fan of Vans, the 29-year-old rocker has been seen in various styles by the California-based company on numerous occasions over the years.

(L-R) Host James Corden chats with Harry Styles and Will Ferrell during the last episode ever of ‘The Late Late Show with James Corden’ on Thursday night. CREDIT: CBS

The English singer-songwriter is known to love his designer duds on the red carpet, with a particular affinity for Gucci boots and loafers. But on his off days, he can often be spotted out and about in low-key, budget-friendly garb. His sneaker collection includes casual silhouettes from other accessible brands like Nike, New Balance and Reebok.