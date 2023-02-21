Harry Styles Drinks Out of Gucci x Adidas Sneakers at ‘Love On Tour’ in Australia & Goes Viral

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Harry Styles made waves during his latest stunt on tour. Following reactions to fan signs and ripping the crotch of his leather trousers, the Grammy Award-winning musician has gone viral yet again — this time, for a “shoey.”

As seen on Twitter, Styles was taped taking a drink of an alcoholic beverage out of his sneaker while onstage in Perth, Australia during his “Love On Tour” world tour. The tradition, called a “shoey,” became popularized after Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo performed a similar move at the 2016 German Grand Prix — though, in fact, its roots came from the same move performed at parties in the early 20th century for good luck.

Harry Styles drinks out of his shoe at his concert in Australia as part of a tradition. pic.twitter.com/wS44f8T1L8 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 20, 2023

“This is one of the most disgusting traditions I’ve ever [heard of],” Styles said in the clip.

For the occasion, Styles wore a yellow short-sleeved T-shirt with a sparkly milkshake embellishment, tucked into a pair of light mint green trousers. However, when it came to footwear, the “Watermelon Sugar” singer’s shoes — one which served as the “shoey” cup — were pure hypebeast bait: a set of Gucci and Adidas’ collaborative Gazelle sneakers. Styles’ round-toed set featured light brown gum soles, dark green suede uppers and Adidas’ signature three stripes in stark white.

Though the style — initially retailing for $850 upon release in June 2022 — is currently sold out, other colorways are available on Gucci’s website. However, the green style is available for higher prices on resale platforms like StockX, where it currently retails for $1,322.

Gucci x Adidas’ Gazelle sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of StockX

When it comes to fashion, Styles has become renowned for his glamorous, retro and fluid outfits. The “Dunkirk” actor frequently wears Gucci, as he’s one of the luxury label’s campaign stars, but also wears bold knits, jackets and sets from Marc Jacobs, J.W. Anderson, Lanvin and Bode. His onstage costume often include sparkly pieces from independent designers like Archie Alled-Martínez and Harris Reed. When it comes to footwear, Gucci loafers and boots are his go-to shoes of choice. London brand Roker has also outfitted him. When off-duty, Styles typically wears athletic or slip-on sneakers by Nike, Adidas, Vans and New Balance.

