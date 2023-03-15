Florida Panthers’ Matthew Tkachuk Goes Viral in Gucci ‘Flip Flops’ Before Chicago-Hawks Game

Florida Panthers posted a video to their official TikTok capturing a funny pre-game moment featuring ice hockey winger and alternate captain Matthew Tkachuk.

The brief video saw Tkachuk dressed in a formal suit and Gucci slides shuffling down a hallway, before the Florida Panther’s game against the Chicago Blackhawks at the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Fla., on March 10. The video was captioned, “no one: Chucky in his slides:” along with “Gucci flip flops.”

The hockey star was outfitted in a gray suit featuring a blazer with matching gray buttons and deep pockets alongside matching tailored trousers with a fitted quality. A crisp white button-down shirt and a long baby blue tie completed Tkachuk’s attire, sharply tying the outfit all together.

On his feet, the athlete sported Gucci slippers. Created in 2015, the style feature a black patent leather finish with brown shearling lining and the Italian brand’s iconic gold horsebit detailing set on each toe. The slides are also comprised of an open back, making them easy to slip on and off, along with rounded toes.

Gucci’s Leather Horsebit slipper CREDIT: Gucci

Slides are a type of sandal featuring an open back with one or two securing straps across the top of the foot, allowing the wearer to slip their foot in with ease. The effortless shoe can be dressed up or down but is especially popular poolside or with casual summer looks.