Fendi Debuts Basketball Capsule Collection Featuring High-Top ‘Match’ Sneakers

Fendi is getting into basketball.

The Italian luxury brand has released the new Fendi Active: Basketball Capsule for men as part of its new summer collection.

According to Fendi, the collection draws from the label’s signature house codes including the Fendi Roma and FF logos, which are transformed in a varsity lettering as a nod to the sport.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Fendi

As part of the new limited activewear line, Fendi has included a high-top version of its Match sneakers in both a classic black and cream combination or in an exclusive total white crystal-embellished design.

The line also includes athletic ready-to-wear, including basketball tees, tanks, and shorts, all featured in a black and grey palette and with sporty Fendi Roma ribbed edging. A grey ensemble of tracksuit and varsity bomber jacket in lightweight technical fabric has contrasting black piping, reminding of the lines of a basketball, and a tonal FF logo pattern on the sleeves and sides.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Fendi

Turning to accessories, Fendi also includes sponge socks, wristbands, headband set, a black baseball hat and a mini basketball keychain to complement the looks. What’s more, Fendi has teamed up Spalding to include a black basketball featuring the Fendi Roma logo for the capsule. The ball also comes with a branded shoulder strap holder. To complete the set, a see-through basketball hoop with the same Fendi Roma lettering has black metal O’Lock chains.

Prices range from $120 for the socks and $490 for the cap keychain to $750 for the basketball jersey, $1,550 for the pants and $1,790 for the sneaker. The basketball hoop will sell for $10,000.

The white crystal-embellished high-top Fendi Match sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Fendi

The new Fendi Active: Basketball Capsule is now available in selected boutiques worldwide and will launch online on June 1.

Fendi will also open a special installation at Saks Fifth Avenue’s New York flagship. For the project, Saks will feature a Fendi-branded mini basketball court in its seventh floor men’s department from June 1 to June 14.