Diplo Suits Up in Fendi & Leather Boots at GLAAD Media Awards 2023

Diplo was amongst the stars that attended the 2023 GLAAD Media Awards in style at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles last night.

The music producer wore a Fendi suit instantly elevated with a crisp texture. Underneath the brown blazer with peak lapels and fold-over pockets and notched lapel blazer, he wore a white button-down that he coupled with the matching straight-leg trousers.

Diplo attends the 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 30, in Beverly Hills, Calif CREDIT: Getty Images

Diplo’s accessories included a pair of oversized, rose-tinted frames and a single silver necklace.

On his feet, he strapped on a pair of brown leather boots to coordinate with his suiting. This pair featured a round yet square toe and a small heel. Ankle boots for men have been a popular fashion trend for a while now, and they continue to be a stylish choice for footwear.

(L-R) Diplo and Orville Peck attend the 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 30, in Beverly Hills, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

The producer is known for his eclectic and energetic style. In terms of fashion, Diplo often incorporates streetwear and hip-hop influences into his wardrobe. He’s also been known to experiment with bold prints and bright colors, as well as mixing high-end and affordable pieces.

When it comes to footwear, Diplo is often seen sporting a variety of styles, ranging from classic sneakers to more statement-making footwear. He’s been known to wear brands such as Nike, Adidas and Vans, often opting for high-top or low-top sneakers in eye-catching colors or prints. He’s also been seen wearing boots, such as Timberlands or Dr. Martens, as well as dress shoes for more formal occasions. Overall, Diplo’s shoe style is versatile, with a focus on comfort and style.

The 34th GLAAD Media Awards honor LGBTQIA+ individuals and their allies in the entertainment industry. This year’s ceremony, hosted by Margaret Cho at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, honored Christina Aguilera, Bad Bunny, and Jeremy Pope. The event will also include a New York City celebration in May, with dual sponsorships by Hyundai, Ketel One, Hulu and Delta.

PHOTOS: GLAAD Media Awards 2023 Celebrity Arrivals: All the Looks