Deebo Samuel Pairs Mesh Amiri Shirt with MSCHF’s Big Red Boots at Phoenix Suns NBA Game

Deebo Samuel elevated casual courtside attire with a viral twist while at the Phoenix Suns vs. Philadelphia 76ers basketball game this week.

While at the NBA game Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday night, the San Francisco 49ers wide receiver sat alongside girlfriend Mahogany James and fellow athlete Terrell Suggs in a dynamic ensemble. Samuel’s outfit prominently featured a $750 white mesh T-shirt by Amiri, layered atop a matte white T-shirt. The set was paired with wide black trousers accented by gleaming silver zippers, which Samuel complemented with a black cap and a sparkling diamond-covered watch, stud earrings, bracelets and necklaces.

(L-R): Deebo Samuel, Mahogany James and Terrell Suggs attend the Phoenix Suns vs. Philadelphia 76ers basketball game at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona on March 25, 2023. CREDIT: Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Samuel finished his outfit with MSCHF’s viral Big Red Boots — one of the year’s most controversial shoes so far. The sold-out $350 style featured tall shafts and whimsically rounded toes, crafted from its signature bright red TPU rubber. Flat soles smoothly completed the style’s base, bringing a cartoon-worthy spin to Samuel’s attire.

A closer look at Samuel’s MSCHF boots. CREDIT: Christian Petersen/Getty Images

MSCHF’s Big Red Boots, inspired by video games and cartoons including “Astro Boy,” went viral and sold out upon their initial release on Feb. 16. Made from TPU rubber with an EVA mid-outsole, the red pair gained instant notoriety for their bold color and whimsical appearance — even amassing a celebrity following, worn by stars including Ciara, Lil Wayne, Coi Leray, Diplo, Iggy Azalea, Seth Rollins and Rich the Kid.

MSCHF’s “Big Red Boots.” CREDIT: via MSCHF

Samuel’s shoe wardrobe is wide-ranging and bold. The athlete frequently wears a wide array of colorful sneakers, often from Air Jordan. However, his tastes also extend to high-fashion sneakers from Gucci, Off-White, Prada, Alexander McQueen, Versace, Balenciaga and Dior — which he wears for both casual and formal occasions.

