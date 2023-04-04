Chris Tucker Explains Why You Can’t Wear Reebok Sneakers in Front of Michael Jordan

Chris Tucker stopped by “Good Morning America” to promote his latest project in over five years, the film “Air,” which tells the story of the collaboration between Sonny Vaccaro, Nike and the NBA icon Michael Jordan. In the drama, Tucker plays Howard White, the vice president of the Jordan Brand and Michael Jordan’s bridge to Nike.

Today on “GMA,” Tucker shared his experience whenever he sees the legendary basketball and footwear star. “I wear Jordan 1s, the most comfortable shoes, and every time I see Michael, he looks at your shoes,” Tucker revealed. The actor also said you should avoid wearing any other brand of sneakers in front of Jordan.

“The first thing he does is look at what kinda shoes you’re wearing. He’s like, ‘You got Reeboks on? Get outta here!’ You gotta have on Jordans when you go in front of Michael,” Tucker said.

“Every time I see Michael [Jordan], the first thing he does is look at your shoes … You gotta have on Jordans when you go in front of Michael.” — @christuckerreal 👟#AirMovie pic.twitter.com/XZkUdB5zG5 — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 4, 2023

During the interview, the “Rush Hour” star also talked about his character in the new film, who happens to be a friend of Tucker’s, his relationship with Michael Jordan, and how this movie transformed him into a sneaker lover.

Last week, at the “Air” premiere, the comedian reminisced about his initial pair of sneakers. “Some of them were tight and didn’t fit good. I wanted them so bad I walked around with hurt feet because I wanted the shoes, but I’ll never ever do it again,” Tucker told FN.

Chris Tucker attends Amazon Studios’ World Premiere of “Air” at Regency Village Theatre on March 27, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

Directed by Ben Affleck, “Air” is set to hit theaters this Wednesday. The film has a star-studded cast with Viola Davis, Matt Damon, Jason Bateman, Ben Affleck, Chris Messina and Chris Tucker.

PHOTOS: Hailey Bieber, Rihanna & More Stars in Air Jordans