Chris Pine Slips on Suede Loafers & Tan Suit for ‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’ Screening

Chris Pine was sharply suited this week for the Los Angeles screening of “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.” The action film, based on the game of the same name, premieres in theaters on March 31.

Pine took photos with castmates Sophia Lillis, Jonathan Goldstein, John Francis Daley and Jeremy Latcham at the screening’s reception at Ray Kurtzman Theater, dressed by stylist duo Wendi and Nicole Ferreira in a dapper beige suit. The actor’s attire featured a double-breasted blazer and matching trousers, smoothly layered over a black crewneck shirt.

(L-R) Sophia Lillis, Jonathan Goldstein, John Francis Daley, Chris Pine, and Jeremy Latcham attend a special LA screening and reception of Paramount Pictures’ “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” at the Ray Kurtzman Theater in Los Angeles on March 15, 2023. CREDIT: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

A thin gold chain necklace with a circular pendant, as well as a silky maroon paisley-printed pocket square, elegantly completed Pine’s attire.

(L-R) Sophia Lillis and Chris Pine attend a special LA screening and reception of Paramount Pictures’ “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” at the Ray Kurtzman Theater in Los Angeles on March 15, 2023. CREDIT: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

When it came to shoes, Pine’s look was complete with a pair of smooth suede loafers. The “Princess Diaries” actor’s ecru-toned style featured rounded almond-shaped toes with dark brown opening trim, giving them a two-toned finish. A set of thin brown soles completed the pair with a versatile base, which Pine gave an easygoing finish when opting to wear them sans-socks.

A closer look at Pine’s loafers. CREDIT: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

Pine is often sharply suited on the red carpet. For premieres and special occasions, the “Don’t Worry Darling” actor regularly wear tailored suits in a range of neutral and jewel-toned hues from brands including Dzojchen, Giorgio Armani, Sandro and Etro. His footwear follows a similar pattern, including lace-up brogues and loafers from brands including Manolo Blahnik, Gucci and Christian Louboutin. Off-duty, Pine often taps into his groovy, ’70s-influenced style in Nisolo huarache sandals, Birkenstock sandals and Nike, Adidas and Common Projects sneakers.

