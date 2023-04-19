Chris Evans Sees Green in Olive Suede Vinny’s Loafers at ‘Ghosted’ Premiere

Chris Evans brought dapper style to the red carpet at the New York premiere of “Ghosted.” The Apple TV+ romantic action film, which Evans stars in alongside Ana de Armas, Lizzie Broadway and Adrien Brody, premieres on the platform on Friday.

While arriving at the AMC Lincoln Square Theater on Tuesday, Evans wore a two-toned outfit styled by longtime stylist Ilaria Urbinati.

Chris Evans attends the Apple Original Films’ “Ghosted” New York premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater in New York City on April 18, 2023. CREDIT: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

The “Captain America” star’s attire featured a white tank top beneath a ribbed knit King and Tuckfield polo, complete with a long-sleeved collared silhouette, buttoned front and light green trim. The comfy piece was paired with a set of tonal green trousers for a pop of contemporary color.

Urbinati finished Evans’ ensemble with a gleaming IWC Schaffhausen watch and dark socks, as well as a thin gold pendant necklace.

During the premiere, Evans also reunited with co-star de Armas. “Ghosted” marks the duo’s third film together, following 2019’s “Knives Out” and 2022’s “The Gray Man.”

(L-R): Chris Evans and Ana de Armas attend the Apple Original Films’ “Ghosted” New York premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater in New York City on April 18, 2023. CREDIT: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

When it came to shoes, Urbinati finished Evans’ outfit with a pair of sharp penny loafers. The “Avengers” actor’s style by Vinny’s featured light olive green suede uppers with classic, faintly rounded toes and layered front straps. Black soles with short heels finished the style with a subtle height boost, streamlining Evans’ attire while complementing its similar green tones.

A closer look at Evans’ Vinny’s loafers. CREDIT: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Where footwear is concerned, Evans’ styles are often dapper and classic. The “Not Another Teen Movie” actor regularly wears slip-on loafers from brands including Mark Chris, Scarosso and Jimmy Choo on the red carpet. Off-duty, he can also be seen in tonal suede sneakers from brands including Puma and Common Projects.

PHOTOS: Discover Chris Evans and more stars on the red carpet at the “Gray Man” premiere.