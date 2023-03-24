BTS’ Jimin Talks Debut Solo Album ‘Face’ in Navy Suit & Dior Dress Shoes on ‘Jimmy Fallon’

Jimin sat down for an interview on last night’s episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on NBC. The BTS member spoke about his debut solo album titled “Face” and taught Fallon some new dance moves in the process.

The Dior global ambassador was dressed in a navy blazer with gray trim and an asymmetrical closure, the jacket worn overtop a plain white tee. On bottom, the South Korean singer wore matching navy trousers with a slightly oversized fit, the hem rolled up neatly to showcase his shoes.

BTS’ Jimin on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” CREDIT: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Image

Sticking to the classics, Jimin stepped out in a classic pair of black dress shoes from Dior with thin black laces. The “Explorer Derby” shoes included short squared heels and a streamlined silhouette with a glossy calfskin finish, thick rubber tread and beige and black monogrammed detailing.

A closer look at Jimin’s shoes. CREDIT: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Image

The stylish footwear was worn with black socks. The reliable style is a closet staple for many men, including Jimin and the rest of BTS, for its versatility and comfort. Unlike loafers, leather dress shoes are worn for more formal occasions including attending high-profile red-carpet events.

Dior “Explorer Derby” dress shoes. CREDIT: Via Dior

Comprised of seven members — Jungkook, V, Park Ji-min, Kim Seok-jin, Suga, RM and J-Hope — BTS is the current top K-pop group in the world. The band often coordinates outfits ranging from casual separates and trendy streetwear-inspired ensembles to chic suiting, both on and off stage. When it comes to footwear, the singers’ unified shoes range from boots to sneakers — though they’re always coordinated through color, silhouette and tone.

BTS’ Jimin on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” CREDIT: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Image

Aside from wearing stylish outfits, the group members are also rising stars in the international fashion scene, having been outfitted for their 2019 State de France concert by Dior and becoming global brand ambassadors for Louis Vuitton in 2021.

