LeBron James’ Son Bronny James Suits Up in Chrome Hearts & Buckled Loafers for Sierra Canyon School Prom With Mom Savannah James

LeBron Raymone “Bronny” James Jr. was dapperly dressed for his 2023 prom at Sierra Canyon School. The son of LeBron James and Savannah James attended the event ahead of his graduation from the high school.

To commemorate the moment, both LeBron and Savannah shared sweet photos of their son on Instagram. Over the weekend, Savannah uploaded a snapshot of herself and Bronny via Instagram Stories. The image sees the mother and son pose in a beautiful backyard setting with vibrant flowers and trees.

Savannah James and her son Bronny James via Instagram Stories on May 21, 2023.

Bronny was sharply suited for the promenade, donning a full ensemble by Chrome Hearts. The athlete’s wardrobe consisted of a black blazer jacket and coordinating pleated trousers. To further elevate his outfit, the basketball player accessorized with a silver cross necklace, diamond-encrusted bracelets and a chunky ring.

Completing Bronny’s look was a set of leather loafers. The silhouette featured a round outsole that was accented with a thin silver metal accent at the center. The shoes also included a buckled strap across the instep and a chunky square heel.

Unlike leather dress shoes, loafers are a more casual footwear choice and perfect for any occasion including high-profile red carpet events. Often made of leather, loafers are slip-on shoes worn by all genders.

Savannah James made a chic appearance alongside her son. The interior designer wore a white cropped button-down Prada shirt with a tank top and high-waist pleated trousers. On her feet was a pair of strappy sandals.

