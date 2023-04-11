Brian Cox Pops in Red Suede Boots to Talk ‘Succession’ on ‘Stephen Colbert’

Brian Cox — known for portraying patriarch Logan Roy on the HBO Max drama “Succession” — made a colorful appearance on the latest episode of “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.” The drama’s final season is now airing on HBO Max.

While in New York for the show on Monday night, Cox sat down with Colbert in a deep tonal outfit. The Emmy-winning star’s ensemble featured an olive green long-sleeved shirt, layered beneath a collared burnt orange button-down jacket with brass buttons. A set of light blue denim jeans completed his outfit, which was accessorized with ombre orange and gray sunglasses and bright red Apple Watch.

Brian Cox meets fans outside “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” studios in New York City on April 10, 2023. CREDIT: Rick Davis / SplashNews.com

When it came to footwear, Cox slipped on a sleek pair of suede boots to finish his outfit. The “Braveheart” actor’s pointed-toe style was crafted from burnt red suede, providing his attire with a colorful, complementary base. Brown soles with short 1 to 2-inch heels completed the set with a Western flair, bringing Cox a subtle height boost with a sharp finish. Similar colorful men’s boots — often crafted from suede and leather in a range of hues — have grown in popularity as optimistic dressing has risen, seen in new styles from brands including Taft, Clarks, Rakoh, Sunni Sunni and Giuseppe Zanotti.

Brian Cox meets fans outside “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” studios in New York City on April 10, 2023. CREDIT: Rick Davis / SplashNews.com

A closer look at Cox’s boots. CREDIT: Rick Davis / SplashNews.com

During his interview with Colbert, which can be seen in full on YouTube, Cox discussed his role as Logan Roy in “Succession” — as well as his character’s death in its most recent episode, which he dissuaded paparazzi from by appearing at the filming of his funeral scene.

“I thought, ‘I’d better go, because I know there’s going to be a lot of paparazzi there,” Cox said. “And as soon as I got out of the car, they started clicking away, so immediately I was able to put off the fact that it was my funeral.”

Where shoes are concerned, Cox’s footwear styles are often classic and versatile. The “Rob Roy” actor regularly wears black and brown lace-up brogues, loafers and boots on the red carpet, hailing from brands including Thursday Boots. Off-duty, he can also be sen in slip-on sneakers and leather drivers in similarly neutral hues.

