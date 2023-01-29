Bowen Yang Pops in Heart Sweater and T-Strap Loafers on ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers’

Bowen Yang brought preppily romantic dressing to “Late Night with Seth Meyers” this week.

While on Meyer’s show in New York City on Friday night, Yang sat down in a whimsical ensemble styled by Michael Fisher. For the occasion, the “Saturday Night Live” star wore a white collared COS shirt beneath a black sweater from Rowing Blazers — the $295 Heart sweater from Gyles & George, featuring a black knit base with a large red heart in its center. Paired with the graphic top was a set of Orttu’s silky black $230 Brunello Pearls pants, covered in pearl embellishments for a dash of whimsical texture.

Bowen Yang appears on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” on Jan. 26, 2023. CREDIT: Lloyd Bishop/NBC

When it came to footwear, Yang slipped on a pair of vibrant red London Sock Company socks with a set of chic Hereu loafers. His $445 Soller Sport style featured hand-sewn black leather uppers, complete with woven toes and buckled T-bar straps, appearing to mimic the silhouette of the classic Mary Jane. The moccasin-like pair was complete with blown rubber outsoles and 1.18-inch heels, adding a subtle height boost to Yang’s sweet ensemble.

Bowen Yang appears on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” on Jan. 26, 2023. CREDIT: Lloyd Bishop/NBC

Hereu’s Soller Sport loafers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Hereu

While on “Late Night,” Yang discussed filming “SNL,” his recent impersonation of controversial politician George Santos and filming the upcoming film adaptation of “Wicked.” You can watch his full interview on YouTube , below.

Yang’s footwear style encompasses a wide range of silhouettes and heights. For formal occasions, the “Fire Island” star can be seen in an array of styles ranging from classic patent leather brogues to sleek metallic Syro platform boots. Off-duty, Yang can also be seen in neutral-toned boots, sneakers and strappy sandals from brands including Converse and Reebok.

