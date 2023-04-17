Bottega Veneta Releases Clown-Inspired Shoes & Boots for Men’s Spring 2023 Collection

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Bottega Veneta’s latest whimsical footwear is ready for the circus.

The Italian brand’s spring 2023 collection by Matthieu Blazy has launched and includes a new range of men’s footwear. One particular shoe that’s getting attention is the label’s $1,400 Helium dress shoes, crafted from brushed black leather.

The style features numerous elements of a classic men’s dress shoe — smooth uppers, short 1.6-inch heels and thin front laces — with a notable exception: its toes are exaggeratedly rounded, much like the large rounded shoes seen on circus clowns.

Bottega Veneta’s Helium lace-up shoes. CREDIT: Courtesy of Bottega Veneta

However, this isn’t the only Helium style in the collection; the dress shoes are joined by an equally thick pair of black Helium boots. The $1,600 pair features the same brushed black leather lace-up silhouette, 1.6-inch heels and boldly rounded toes as its dress shoe cousin. This style, however, includes a taller shaft and heel tab in its boot format.

Related Jeremy Renner Suits Up in Navy With Classic Dress Shoes for 'Rennervations' Premiere Travis Kelce Suits Up in Navy Blazer & Heeled Boots at CMT Music Awards 2023 Pedro Pascal Goes Ultra Cozy in Yellow Striped Knitwear and Shiny Dress Shoes at PaleyFest LA for 'The Mandalorian'

Both whimsical styles include biodegradable leather outsoles, making them at least partially environmentally friendly.

Bottega Veneta’s Helium lace-up boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Bottega Veneta

Elsewhere in the collection, the men’s shoe lineup includes white and green-paneled low-top Vulcan sneakers, Intreccio-embossed rubber Beebee slides and clogs in hues of light beige and black and a variety of slip-on, padded and woven slides and slippers. The line also features an assortment of lug-sole boots, loafers and the label’s hit chunky Tire and Puddle boots in brown, blue, black and light olive colorways.

In other Bottega Veneta news, the brand has recently launched a “Craft in Motion” short film this week, shot by Massimiliano Bomba at its atelier in Veneto, Italy. Narrated by senior artisan Ruggero Negretto, the clip features a glimpse at the handcrafted production of Veneta’s various handbags. You can watch the film now on the brand’s website.

PHOTOS: Discover Bottega Veneta’s spring 2023 collection in the gallery.