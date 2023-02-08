Bono Gets Sharp in Black Suit & Orange-Tinted Glasses at State of the Union Address 2023

Bono brought sharp style to President Joe Biden’s 2023 State of the Union address. The address was held at 9 p.m. on Feb. 7., highlighting the current condition of the United States of America.

During the occasion, Bono wore an all-black outfit. The U2 frontman’s ensemble featured a black suit, collared shirt and tie, paired with a coordinating coat. Finishing his ensemble were small silver earrings, as well as his signature tinted sunglasses — this set a round-framed style with rosy orange lenses.

(L-R) Rodney Wells and RowVaughn Wells, parents of Tyre Nichols, Brandon Tsay, hero of the Monterey, California, shooting, Irish singer-songwriter Bono, Paul Pelosi, husband of Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), and Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova, wait for the start of President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address during a joint meeting of Congress in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. on Feb. 7, 2023. CREDIT: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Bono’s shoes could not be seen. However, it’s likely the “With Or Without You” musician’s ensemble was finished with a dark set of low-heeled boots with a Chelsea silhouette — one of his longtime style signatures over the years.

(L-R) Brandon Tsay, hero of the Monterey, California, shooting, Irish singer-songwriter Bono, Paul Pelosi, husband of Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), and Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova, applaud at President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address during a joint meeting of Congress in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. on Feb. 7, 2023. CREDIT: Win McNamee/Getty Images

The State of the Union address is the president of the United States’ annual message to a joint session of the U.S. Congress, which discusses the current state of the nation. The address is attended by members of both the Senate and House of Representatives, as well as the vice president and Speaker of the House. The first lady Jill Biden’s 26 guests represent the top priorities and accomplishments of the presidency to-date; this year’s list includes Bono, Paul Pelosi, the parents of Tyre Nichols, Brandon Tsay and U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Oksana Markarova.

