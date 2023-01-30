Bill Gates Gets Casual in Sweaters, Polos & Sneakers at Australian Open 2023

Bill Gates was casually dressed for the Australian Open this week.

The Microsoft founder and father of Phoebe Gates sat courtside on the final day of the Open on Monday, wearing a gray knit sweater over a blue collared shirt for the men’s singles final match between Stefanos Tsitsipas and Novak Djokovic. Completing his attire was a navy baseball cap, prominently featuring the Open’s own circular logo.

Bill Gates looks on ahead of the Men’s Singles Final between Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece and Novak Djokovic of Serbia during day 14 of the 2023 Australian Open at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia on Jan. 29, 2023. CREDIT: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Gates’ shoes could not be seen. However, similarly to his outfit from day 12 of the Open, he likely wore a pair of tonal or neutral men’s sneakers. The style could be seen in a white-soled silhouette with lightly rounded toes when he watched Stefanos Tsitsipas and Karen Khachanov face off in the competition’s semi-final singles match, dressed in a navy polo shirt, shorts and an Australian Open-branded baseball cap.

Bill Gates sits courtside as he watches Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in his semi-final singles match against Karen Khachanov during day 12 of the 2023 Australian Open at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia on Jan. 27, 2023. CREDIT: James D. Morgan/Getty Images

The Australian Open was held from Jan. 9-Jan. 29, featuring men’s and women’s tennis competitions. Matches were held in Rod Laver Arena, Margaret Court Arena and John Cain Arena in Melbourne Park in Australia. Top players to watch included Rafael Nadal, Venus Williams and Novak Djokovic — who notably won the Men’s Single’s Final match. The competition’s prize money totaled $76.5 million, with men’s and women’s singles winners taking home $2.975 million each.

