Ben Affleck Gets Sharp for ‘Air’ World Premiere in Navy Suit and Classic Oxfords at SXSW 2023

Ben Affleck brought classic style to the world premiere of “Air” at South by Southwest 2023. Affleck directs and stars as Nike co-founder Phil Knight in the film, which chronicles Nike’s pursuit of Jordan to launch Air Jordan in the 1980’s. The movie, which also stars Viola Davis, Matt Damon, Chris Tucker, Julius Tennon, Chris Messina and Jason Bateman, will be released on April 5.

Affleck hit the red carpet at the film’s premiere at Paramount Theatre in Austin on Saturday, wearing a sharp navy blue suit. The Academy Award-winning star’s ensemble featured a blazer with pointed lapels, as well as matching trousers. Layered atop a crisp white collared shirt, the actor’s outfit was complete with a dapper white pocket square.

Ben Affleck attends the “AIR” world premiere during the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals at The Paramount Theater in Austin, Texas on March 18, 2023. CREDIT: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for SXSW

Affleck notably reunited on the carpet with the film’s cast, including Matt Damon — who he co-wrote, co-starred and won an Oscar with for the 1997 drama film “Good Will Hunting.”

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon attend the “AIR” world premiere during the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals at The Paramount Theater in Austin, Texas on March 18, 2023. CREDIT: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for SXSW

(L-R): Matt Damon, Chris Tucker, Ben Affleck, Viola Davis, Julius Tennon, Chris Messina and Jason Bateman attend the “AIR” world premiere during the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals at The Paramount Theater in Austin, Texas on March 18, 2023. CREDIT: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for SXSW

When it came to footwear, Affleck laced into a pair of classic lace-up oxfords. His style included smooth black leather uppers, complete with lightly squared toes and a faintly glossy sheen. Thin laces provided a sharp finish to the dapper pair, which added a versatile base to the “Argo” director’s ensemble.

A closer look at Affleck’s shoes. CREDIT: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for SXSW

Affleck’s “everyman” style often features versatile footwear that can be mixed and matched over long periods of time, including brown or black leather lace-up loafers, lace-up combat and chukka boots. However, Affleck’s casual attire also includes a wide range of low-top sneakers in tonal and neutral colors from Nike, Løci, Kenneth Cole and Bally.

South by Southwest (SXSW) previews and celebrates new developments in technology, film, music, and more fields. Held annually in Austin, Texas, this year’s event takes place from March 10-19. The event includes panels and festivals for music, film, and television, including Variety’s Intelligence Platform and musical performances at Billboard Presents The Stage and the Dr. Martens Stage.

Sharpen up your next look with classic black oxfords.

Florsheim’s Sorrento oxfords. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Florsheim Sorrento oxfords, $130.

Cole Haan’s Hawthorne oxfords. CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Cole Haan Hawthorne oxfords, $130 (was $220).

Allen Edmonds’ Carlyle oxfords. CREDIT: Courtesy of Allen Edmonds

To Buy: Allen Edmonds Carlyle oxfords, $395.