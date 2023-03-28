Bad Bunny Graces Time Magazine’s Cover in Willy Chavarria Blazer & Veneda Carter Jewelry

Bad Bunny at the 2022 Costume Institute Benefit Gala celebrating the opening of "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" held on May 2, 2022 at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

Bad Bunny is the latest cover star of Time. In the magazine, the singer discusses being the first Latino artist headlining Coachella, growing up in Puerto Rico, his burgeoning acting career and how he plans to top himself.

For his cover debut, Bunny wore a black power suit by Willy Chavarria, which he accessorized with a white flower embellishment.

Bad Bunny for Time CREDIT: Time Magazine

To complete his look, he selected Veneda Carter Jewelry, including a Jesus ring.

His footwear remained unseen he usually follows suit with lug-sole loafers, rubber, and heeled boots. His vast sneaker wardrobe, which includes elements ranging from multiple colors to crystals, hails from brands like Gucci and Dior.

Bad Bunny has also established himself in the fashion industry as a frequent collaborator with brands like Crocs and Adidas.

The Puerto Rican singer and rapper has a distinctive fashion style that is bold and eclectic and often blurs the lines between masculine and feminine aesthetics. He is known for wearing colorful and flamboyant outfits, such as bright oversized jackets, crop top and statement accessories like chunky chains and bold sunglasses. Bunny is also known for incorporating streetwear elements into his wardrobe, often sporting oversized hoodies, baggy cargo pants, and sneakers from brands like Versace, Louis Vuitton and Burberry. He has also embraced gender-fluid fashion, challenging traditional gender norms by wearing nail polish, makeup, and other traditionally feminine items. Bad Bunny’s fashion style is a reflection of his artistic expression, personality, and his desire to challenge societal norms and expectations.