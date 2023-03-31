Bad Bunny Accepts Vanguard Award in White Button-Up, Gold Jewelry & Heeled Boots at GLAAD Media Awards 2023

Bad Bunny attended the 2023 GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, last night. The multifaceted artist received the Vanguard Award presented by Ricky Martin as he highlighted Bunny as “the most streamed artist in history” for “loudly standing with trans women and the entire community and telling every fan to let the LGBTQ people dance, sing, love and live lives authentically.”

For the event, Bunny paired a chic white button-up with intricate detailing at the waist with pleated trousers with a columned silhouette. The “Estamos Bien” singer layered a number of gold necklaces around his neck to coordinate with the gold watch he wore on his wrist. He also donned vintage aviator sunglasses.

(L-R) Bad Bunny and Ricky Martin speak onstage during the GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 30, in Beverly Hills, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images for GLAAD

While his footwear choice wasn’t visible in the photos, Bunny finished his outfit with a pair of black leather heeled boots. The style featured block heels ranging around 2 inches.

Bunny’s shoe style is bold and eclectic, with a mix of classic and trendy sneakers and boots. He loves a good pair of Nike Air Force 1s, Balenciaga Track Sneakers, Timberland Boots and Reebok Classics. Bad Bunny has also established himself in the fashion industry as a frequent collaborator with footwear brands like Crocs and Adidas.

Bad Bunny at the 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards Los Angeles – Show at The Beverly Hilton on March 30, in Beverly Hills, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

The Puerto Rican singer and rapper has a distinctive fashion style that is bold and eclectic and often blurs the lines between masculine and feminine aesthetics. He is known for wearing colorful and flamboyant outfits, such as bright oversized jackets, crop top and statement accessories like chunky chains and bold sunglasses. Bunny is also known for incorporating streetwear elements into his wardrobe, often sporting oversized hoodies, baggy cargo pants and sneakers from brands like Versace, Louis Vuitton and Burberry. He has also embraced gender-fluid fashion, challenging traditional gender norms by wearing nail polish, makeup and other traditionally feminine items.

The 34th GLAAD Media Awards honor LGBTQIA+ individuals and their allies in the entertainment industry. This year’s ceremony, hosted by Margaret Cho at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, honored Christina Aguilera, Bad Bunny and Jeremy Pope. The event will also include a New York City celebration in May, with dual sponsorships by Hyundai, Ketel One, Hulu and Delta.

