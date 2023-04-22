Bad Bunny Takes Coachella in Heeled Boots & Edgy Mugler Corset for Weekend 2 Performance

Bad Bunny brought sleek style to the stage for his second headlining performance at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2023. The musician was the headlining performer on day one of weekend two of the California festival, marking his third performance at Coachella.

Bunny became the first Latin American solo artist and the first Spanish-language musician to headline Coachella this year, with his initial April 17 performance going instantly viral. On Friday, he returned with a surprise appearance during Gorillaz’ set to perform their song “Tormenta.”

Gorillaz and Bad Bunny perform during weekend 2 of the 2023 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival in Indio, Calif. on April 21, 2023. CREDIT: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Coachella

For the occasion, Bad Bunny donned a face mask beneath a Western-inspired outfit, featuring a white tank top, light brown shirt and brown trousers, The look was accented with a Western-buckled belt, black cowboy hat and layered gold necklaces, and finished with a set of light brown pointed-toe boots with thick Cuban heels.

(L-R) Damon Albarn of Gorillaz and Bad Bunny perform during weekend 2 of the 2023 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival in Indio, Calif. on April 21, 2023. CREDIT: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Coachella

Bad Bunny’s own headlining set, meanwhile, featured him atop a floating stage with guests including Grupo Frontera, Jhay Cortez, Jowell & Randy, Arcangel and Jose Feliciano. For this occasion, he swapped his Western attire for a custom black Mugler outfit. Designed by Casey Cadwallader, the look featured a set of buckle-waisted pants and a leather jacket, layered atop a zipped hoodie with sheer corsetry paneling for a daring edge.

Bad Bunny performs during weekend 2 of the 2023 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival in Indio, Calif. on April 21, 2023. CREDIT: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Coachella

For footwear, the Adidas collaborator ‘s shoes couldn’t be seen. However, they likely featured a similarly all-black palette in a sneaker or boot form, given his past penchants for both styles. His sleek corseted moment followed the colorful outfit he wore on weekend 1 of Coachella: a custom multicolored and multi-patterned ERL puffer jacket and trousers, accessorized with bejeweled necklaces and rings. His outfit was finished with a pair of athletic sneakers with light gray uppers.

INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 14: Bad Bunny performs at the Coachella Stage during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 14, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella) CREDIT: Getty Images for Coachella

Coachella is an annual music festival held in Indio, California, celebrating a wide range of musicians with various concerts, activations and events. This year’s performers include Blackpink, Bad Bunny, Björk, Frank Ocean, Gorillaz, Rosalia, Boygenius, Charli XCX, Calvin Harris and Willow Smith.

