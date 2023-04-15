Bad Bunny Makes History With Coachella 2023 Performance in ‘Shirtless’ ERL Puffer & Sneakers

Bad Bunny made a colorful statement onstage at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2023. The musician was the headlining performer on day one of the California festival, which also marked his second performance at Coachella since his 2019 debut.

Bunny became the first Latin American solo artist and the first Spanish-language musician to headline Coachella. While onstage in Indio, California, he performed on an elevated stage above a dance crew, his set including hit songs “Me Porto Bonito,” “Moscow Mule,” “La Difícil,” “La Santa,” “Neverita,” “Si Veo A Tu Mamá,” “Estamos Bien” and “Te Boté.” You can view his full performance below on YouTube.

Prior to his performance, the musician also shared a personal speech in Spanish to the crowd in attendance, according to Billboard.

“The sun and the moon have witnessed epic moments, magical nights. Artists have found their purpose, their inspiration, the answer to all their questions, that perhaps weren’t questions in the first place,” he said. “Here, history has been made thousands of times. My head is spinning. It’s incredible to see the list of all the other artists that have performed on this stage. So many of them, but no one like me. It’s the first time a Benito closes the festival. It may be the first time, but perhaps not the last time.”

Bad Bunny performs onstage at Day 1 of Coachella’s 2023 music festival in Indio, Calif. on April 14, 2023. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

When it came to his onstage ensemble, Bad Bunny wore a custom ERL puffer jacket and matching trousers in vibrant hues of blue, red, yellow, green and black. Each Eli Russell Linnetz-designed piece was covered in a wide variety of mixed prints — including florals, stripes, plaids, crosses, checkerboards and polka dots — to form a matching set, which the singer accessorized with sparkling rings and layered diamond-coated necklaces.

For footwear, the Adidas collaborator appeared to wear a pair of athletic sneakers with light gray uppers and white rounded soles, providing a comfortable, sporty base to his shirtless Coachella attire.

Coachella is an annual music festival held in Indio, California, celebrating a wide range of musicians with various concerts, activations and events. This year’s performers include Blackpink, Bad Bunny, Björk, Frank Ocean, Gorillaz, Rosalia, Boygenius, Charli XCX, Calvin Harris and Willow Smith.

