Austin Butler Shares Memory With Lisa-Marie Presley & Elvis’ Slippers on ‘Jimmy Fallon’

Austin Butler made a late-night talk show appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” last night. During his interview, the actor discussed winning a Golden Globe for his titular role in “Elvis,” as well as his admiration for Denzel Washington and forming a close bond with the late Lisa Marie Presley.

“She just opened up to me and we got so close so fast. It’s weird in moments like this, because it’s so bittersweet,” Butler told Fallon of Presley. The actor recalled how Lisa Marie took him to Elvis’ bedroom to show his slippers. “That was after we screened the film. His bedroom is a place that most people never get to see and she said, ‘I want to show you something’ and took me up there. Moments like that. We just sat in his bedroom and, up there, he’s not Elvis. He’s just Dad.”

For the interview, the Golden Globe-winning actor wore a relaxed black blazer and slim-fitting trousers, styled by Sandra Amador. His ensemble was complete with a classic white button-up shirt, accessorized with two thin rings for a minimalist finish.

Austin Butler appears on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” in New York City on Jan. 30, 2023. CREDIT: Todd Owyoung/NBC

When it came to footwear, Amador finished Butler’s outfit with a sleek pair of black Saint Laurent boots. His $1,390 Wyatt style — a top Laurent style since its debut in 2013 — featured black leather uppers with zipped calf-high shafts and almond-shaped toes. A set of sharp Cuban heels finished the set with a smooth height boost. The pair also gained added edge from its front details — a harness strap accentuated with a silver ring and circular studs.

Saint Laurent’s Wyatt boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Mr. Porter

Where shoes are concerned, Butler’s go-to styles are often relaxed and easygoing, including Converse sneakers and lace-up leather boots. Since the “Zoey 101” star began working with stylist Sandra Amador while promoting Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis,” he’s garnered a sleek streak with an array of Cuban-heeled boots from brands including Prada, Gucci, Celine, Jimmy Choo and Saint Laurent.

