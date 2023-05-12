Derrick Rose Sports Patrick Ewing-Inspired Adidas Rivalry Low ‘Knicks’ Ahead of Game 6 in Miami

New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose was spotted wearing an Adidas Rivalry Low colorway inspired by his team’s hues on Thursday en route to face the Miami Heat.

The timing of Rose’s debut of the shoe is fitting, as it pays homage to the intense rivalry between the Knicks and Heat, which is widely considered one of the most intense in NBA history. As the Heat lead 3-2 in the NBA Eastern Conference Semifinals, the outcome of Game 6 — which is scheduled for tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET — could potentially send the Knicks home for the offseason.

Derrick Rose Wears Adidas Rivalry Low “Knicks” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas Basketball

Originally worn by Knicks legend Patrick Ewing in 1986, the Rivalry remains a beloved silhouette today. This retro-inspired sneaker pays homage to the fierce sports rivalries that characterized New York City during the 1980s. This particular colorway features a blue corduroy upper, which adds texture to the shoe, and orange Three Stripes branding that adds a vibrant pop of color. The shoe also has suede accents on the toe and heel, which provide added durability and a touch of luxury. Underfoot, one of the key features of the Rivalry 86 is its chunky sole unit, including rubber outsoles and midsoles equipped with EVA cushioning.

He paired the sneakers with a sustainable short sleeve organic cotton jersey “Treffy Recycles” shirt, featuring a colorful graphic print across the chest alongside a navy Adidas logo. On the bottom, he selected joggers for a relaxed look.

The hooper’s style is clean and casual, often opting for a simple t-shirt and jeans combo. He has been known to add a touch of streetwear with oversized hoodies and sneakers. When dressing up, he tends to keep it classic with tailored suits and leather dress shoes.