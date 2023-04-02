Donatella Versace Teases ‘Versace Icons’ Campaign Starring Anne Hathaway

Donatella Versace took to Instagram on Sunday to unveil her new “Icons” campaign starring Anne Hathaway in a series of posts.

Shot by fashion photography duo Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, the campaign still image Versace posted features Hathaway in the same black scalloped neck gown the starlet wore to the 8th Annual Hollywood Beauty Awards Benefiting Helen Woodward Animal Center in Los Angeles on March 9.

“I am thrilled to be launching the Versace Icons collection; this is very personal to me,” Versace, the chief creative officer of her eponymous brand, said in a statement on Instagram on Sunday. “The multi-faceted and inspirational women we dress talk about how Versace makes them feel: considered, confident and stunning.”

Versace went on to write on the social media platform that Hathaway is the “most amazing” Versace woman. “I am a huge fan of her work, of course, but more than that, I admire her as a woman,” she stated. “She is a huge star, she is a businesswoman, she is creative, and she is exceptionally kind. That is what makes a Versace Icon!”

In a second post on Instagram, Versace shared a behind-the-scenes video of the making of Hathaway’s Versace Icons campaign. In the video, Hathaway is seen wearing a series of all-black looks including a sculpted bustier corset styled with jeans, a short black jersey dress with Medusa detailing on the straps inspired by the spring/summer 1996 collection (“It reminds me of Moonstruck,” Hathaway said in the video), and a fitted black grain de poudre suit based on Versace’s own day-to-day uniform.

“Working with Anne on the set of the Versace Icons campaign was so inspirational,” Versace wrote on her personal Instagram page on Sunday. “You see what a talent she is and how she brings the collection to life. Versace has a long history of collaborating with some of the biggest stars in the world and, for me, the star makes the dress, but the dress also makes the star.”

The fashion designer added: “On set you can see Anne being all these different characters, but she is also being authentically herself. The best version of herself in Versace, of course! @annehathaway you are so professional and I am so happy you are a part of our family.”

In her own Instagram post on Sunday, the “Ocean’s 8” star wrote that she was “so proud, grateful and thrilled” to join the Versace family. “When the brilliant and talented @donatella_versace approached me for this campaign, she shared her vision of a timeless collection with the trademark @versace edge,” Hathaway wrote. “She said she wanted to focus on pieces designed to be a cherished part of one’s wardrobe, enjoyed outside the trend cycle, worn again and again throughout your life. I thought it was a fantastic idea…”

This campaign is the latest project Hathaway, a long-time fan of the Italian luxury brand, has supported. Last month, the “Devil Wears Prada” star was seen front row at the Versace fall 2023 runway show in Los Angeles. For the occasion, Hathaway chose a crocodile-embossed leather minidress that featured a structured miniskirt and thin straps on the shoulder and a pair of 6-inch Aevitas pumps from the brand.

In January, Hathaway was seen in the label again, wearing a sleek puffer coat with a corset bodice from Versace’s winter 2022 ready-to-wear collection at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah.

