Gucci Names Sabato De Sarno as New Creative Director

Gucci has found its new creative director in Sabato De Sarno.

Announced on Gucci’s Instagram on Saturday, De Sarno will take over the Italian brand’s aesthetic vision across its women’s and men’s categories, as well as accessories, leather and home goods. The designer also shared his new promotion in his own post on the social media platform, as well.

“I’m proud, honoured, touched and excited,” De Sarno captioned his post, which has earned fanfare from insiders including Zendaya, Giovanna Engelbert, Bryanboy and Inez and Vinoodh.

“I am delighted that Sabato will join Gucci as the House’s new Creative Director, one of the most influential roles in the luxury industry,” said Gucci CEO Marco Bizzarri in a statement. “Having worked with a number of Italy’s most renowned luxury fashion houses, he brings with him a vast and relevant experience. I am certain that through Sabato’s deep understanding and appreciation for Gucci’s unique legacy, he will lead our creative teams with a distinctive vision that will help write this exciting next chapter, reinforcing the House’s fashion authority while capitalizing on its rich heritage.”

Indeed, De Sarno is leading Gucci with a vast realm of experience. Prior to joining Gucci, the designer has held posts at Valentino since 2009, working his way up from its men’s and women’s knitwear to men’s and women’s fashion director. Beforehand, he also held design roles at Dolce & Gabbana, cashmere manufacturer Annapurna S.p.A. and Prada. He will be the fourth non-Gucci-family creative director in the brand’s history, following Alessandro Michele, Frida Giannini and Tom Ford.

De Sarno’s first collection for Gucci will be the brand’s spring 2024 collection, shown at Milan Fashion Week in September. Previously, Gucci was creatively directed from 2015-2022 by Michele, who left the brand in November 2022. The brand’s first post-Michele collection, fall 2023 menswear, was shown at Milan Fashion Week Men’s earlier this month.

