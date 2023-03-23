‘The Masked Singer’ Reveals WWE Star Alexa Bliss & Holly Robinson Peete Identities While Judges Go Country Style

“The Masked Singer” saw the unmasking of two more celebrities on Wednesday night.

This week’s episode theme was “Country Night” and featured guest stars like singer Deana Carter, comedian Bill Engvall and Houston Texans wide receiver Robert Woods.

Fairy in the “Country Night” episode of “The Masked Singer.” CREDIT: Pete Dadds

WWE star Alexa Bliss was first to be unmasked as the Axolotl, leaving the Fairy and Macaw to battle it out to “That Don’t Impress Me Much,” by Shania Twain. Fairy received fewer votes and was unmasked as Robinson Holly Robinson Peete which meant Macaw would move on to next week’s episode.

Judge Jenny McCarthy correctly guessed Bliss while fellow judge Ken Jong guessed Brie Bella. Robin Thicke thought the Axolotl was Nikki Bella and Nicole Scherzinger surmised McKayla Maroney was under the mask. Every panelist was stumped when it came to unmasking Peete, throwing out names like Tracee Ellis Ross and Lori Harvey among others.

Nick Cannon and Holly Robinson Peete on an episode of “The Masked Singer.” CREDIT: Pete Dadds

Nick Cannon and Alexa Bliss on an episode of “The Masked Singer.” CREDIT: Pete Dadds

Holly Robinson Peete as the Fairy and Alexa Bliss as Axolotl followed the unmasking of Lele Pons as Jackalope and Malin Akerman as Squirrel in the previous episode. Other celebrities unmasked this season include Michael Bolton as the Wolf, Grandmaster Flash as Polar Bear, Debbie Gibson as Night Owl, Howie Mandel as Rock Lobster, Sara Evans as Mustang and Dick Van Dyke as Gnome.

The episode saw each judge dressed in western wear which included cowboy hats, fringe and lots of denim. Scherzinger sported a denim button-down which similarly mimicked Jeong’s blue plaid shirt in a similar style. McCarthy wore an asymmetrical orange fringe dress while Thicke was outfitted in a dark was denim shirt featuring white floral detailing.

Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger in the “Country Night” episode of “The Masked Singer.” CREDIT: Pete Dadds

Originating in South Korea, “The Masked Singer” is a top-secret singing competition in which celebrities face off against each other and appear in elaborate costumes with full-face masks to conceal their identities.

