First Look of Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ Season 6 Unveils Kate Middleton & Prince William in Preppy Style

Netflix has released first-look images of Prince William and Kate Middleton in the sixth season of “The Crown.” The final season of the series will see Ed McVey and Meg Bellamy make their acting debut as the Prince and Princess of Wales.

The upcoming season enters a new decade as Prince William starts at the University of St Andrew’s, determined to lead a normal life while he still can. Also beginning life as a University student is Kate Middleton from Berkshire. The pair will meet for the first time on campus and develop a new romance and future.

Meg Bellamy stars as Kate Middleton in season 6 of Netflix’s “The Crown.” CREDIT: Netflix

Netflix made sure to channel the style of the royal duo, putting McVey and Bellamy in similar preppy looks that both Prince William and Kate Middleton wore when they met in college. Even Bellamy’s brunette hair was styled like Middleton’s including a side part with soft curls.

McVey donned an almost identical uniform like to the one Prince William use to wear while in school at St. Andrews. McVey’s suit included a dark blazer with a blue button-down shirt, tie and khaki trousers.

Ed McVey stars as Prince William in season 6 of Netflix’s “The Crown.” CREDIT: Netflix

In another photo, Bellamy and McVey resemble Middleton and William when they made their first public appearance together in 2007. Bellamy donned a beige short-sleeve knit sweater that was tucked into light-wash jeans. McVey sported a dark blue sweater that was layered over a button-down shirt and denim jeans.

When it comes to fashion, Kate Middleton and Prince William are known for consistently delivering sophisticated style moments. The couple favors all things regal and refined, often opting for classic and sharp silhouettes.

(L-R) Actors Meg Bellamy and Ed McVey star as Kate Middleton and Prince William in season 6 of Netflix’s “The Crown.” CREDIT: Netflix

Based on an award-winning play (“The Audience”) by showrunner Peter Morgan, “The Crown” chronicles the life of Queen Elizabeth II from the 1940s to modern times. The Netflix original drama series begins with an inside look at the early reign of the queen, who ascended the throne at age 25 after the death of her father, King George VI. As the decades pass, personal intrigues, romances, and political rivalries are revealed that played a big role in events that shaped the later years of the 20th century.

