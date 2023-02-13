Sheryl Lee Ralph Sings ‘Lift Every Voice and Sing’ in Fiery Red Jumpsuit & Peep-Toe Heels at Super Bowl 2023

Tony and Emmy Award-winning actress and singer Sheryl Lee Ralph performed “Lift Every Voice and Sing” on Sunday at the 2023 Super Bowl at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The song was originally written as a poem by National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) leader James Weldon Johnson in 1900, then set to music by James’ brother John Rosamond Johnson.

Ralph hit high notes in a show-stopping look. The “Abbot Elementary” star wore a custom red Harbison Studio jumpsuit that featured gold buttons, statement off-the-shoulder puff sleeves and a built in-train with black lining. The eye-catching ensemble was styled by her daughter Ivy Coco.

Sheryl Lee Ralph performs during Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on Feb. 12, 2023 in Glendale, Ariz. CREDIT: Getty Images

She teamed the look with matching red gloves and Nikos Koulis jewelry. The “Moesha” star parted her voluminous, curly tresses in the middle and rounded out the look with shimmery eyeshadow and a glossy neutral pout.

Sticking to a monochromatic moment, Ralph completed her look with peep-toe platform sandals. The silhouette peeked out underneath her pants leg and seemingly included a small open-toe, chunky outsole and rectangle heel.

The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. Post-pandemic, platform shoes have emerged as one of the most popular footwear styles. The dramatic heel easily adds flair to any outfit.

Sheryl Lee Ralph performs during Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on Feb. 12, 2023 in Glendale, Ariz. CREDIT: Getty Images

The Super Bowl LVI took place on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m. ET on Fox, with the Philadelphia Eagles facing the Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The widely-anticipated football game features a Halftime Show performance by Rihanna, as well as a national anthem performance by Chris Stapleton. The event includes Sheryl Lee Ralph performing “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” as well as Babyface performing “America the Beautiful.”

