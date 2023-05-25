‘Sex and the City’ Celebrates 25 Years With Carrie Bradshaw-Themed Pop-Up Experience in New York

And just like that…it’s been 25 years of “Sex and the City.”

To celebrate, the show is immersing fashionistas and fans alike with an immersive experience in New York City — Cosmos included. The “And Just Like That…It’s Been 25 Years, A ‘Sex and the City’ Experience” will be hosted from June 8 to June 11 by Max to celebrate the hit show’s 25th anniversary — as well as the forthcoming second season of “And Just Like That…”

Sarah Jessica Parker is seen on the set of “And Just Like That…” Season 2. CREDIT: GC Images

The experience features rooms themed to look like sets from the hit television shows, including Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker)’s brownstone stoop, apartment and window views.

For the fashion-focused, the experience will notably feature Carrie’s Closet Experience, a space that features Bradshaw’s top outfits from all six “Sex and the City” seasons, as well as “And Just Like That…” season 1. The room will also feature a custom shoe, accessory and outfit display curated by “And Just Like That…” costume designers Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago.

Related Sarah Jessica Parker Gleams in Gem Pumps with Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis & More for 'And Just Like That...' Season 2 Poster 'Sex and the City' Author Candace Bushnell on What Makes a Sexy Shoe, Her Journey in Heels & Love for Manolos Gayle King Channels Carrie Bradshaw in Blue Manolo Blahnik Pumps at Tiffany & Co.'s NYC Landmark Store Grand Reopening

Sarah Jessica Parker (as Carrie Bradshaw) in “And Just Like That…” season 1, wearing the famous Versace gown from “Sex and the City…” season 6.

The experience is completed with an interactive wall where guests can share Post-Its — similarly to the famed breakup Post-It from the show’s sixth season — as well as a “Sex and the City” anniversary gift shop and cosmopolitan bar sponsored by Ketel One vodka (naturally, serving Cosmos — both alcoholic and virgin).

Sarah Jessica Parker in “And Just Like That…” episode 5. CREDIT: Craig Blankenhorn/Courtesy of HBO

For those who have made reservations, the experience is open to the public at 477 Broadway in New York City from 10:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. EST on Thursday, June 8, expanding to 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. from Friday, June 9 to Sunday, June 11.

Currently, tickets for the experience are sold out. However, you can discover the experience’s information on its website.

“And Just Like That…” has made waves since shooting began throughout New York City in fall 2022. Currently, the program has wrapped filming and is set to begin streaming on Max on June 22, 2023.

PHOTOS: Discover all of the biggest “And Just Like That…” fashion moments in the gallery.