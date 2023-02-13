Pregnant Rihanna Heats Up Super Bowl Halftime Show in Red-Hot Alaïa Coat With Latex Bandeau, Loewe Jumpsuit & MM6 Maison Margiela x Salomon Cross Sneakers

Nine-time Grammy, 12-time Billboard Music Awards, and 12-time American Music Awards winner Rihanna took to the stage at Super Bowl 2023 tonight in Glendale, Arizona. This marks the singer’s first major live performance since singing “Wild Thoughts” at the 2018 Grammys. Adding to the excitement, a representative for the singer confirmed to Rolling Stone that she’s pregnant with her second child.

Rihanna delivered red hot style while hitting the stage during the final playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs. The Fenty Beauty founder kicked off the half-time show with “Bitch Better Have Money” and followed with her chart-topping singles, “Where Have You Been,” “Only Girl (In The World),” “We Found Love,” “Rude Boy,” “Work,” “Wild Thoughts,” “Pour It Up,” “All of the Lights,” “Run This Town,” “Umbrella,” and “Diamonds.”

Rihanna performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on Feb. 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. CREDIT: Getty Images

Rihanna mastered monochromatic styling at the highly-anticipated event, descending from the sky in a full red ensemble. She first appeared in custom Alaïa coats including, a red leather puffer scarf with integrated gloves, followed by a red leather maxi puffer coat with integrated gloves. The Oscar-nominated musician completed her look with Loewe’s latex tube top and baggy pants.

The fashion designer styled her hair in a long sleek ponytail and let two strands frame her face. For glam, Riri went with soft makeup and a bold red lip.

Completing Rihanna’s wardrobe was the “MM6 Maison Margiela x Salomon Low Cross” sneakers. The silhouette illustrates the capsule’s hybrid perspective, marrying a progressive aesthetic with performance-ready credentials.

MM6 Maison Margiela x Salomon Low Cross sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Maison Margiela

The shoe style also features a reinterpreted lug – derived from Salomon’s signature Speedcross pattern – and an inner mesh slip-on shoe nod to trail running heritage. MM6’s unconventional yet casual design ethos is seen with bold hues and a built-in ripstop gaiter

Rihanna has been keeping herself in the past few years with several professional and personal pursuits. The billionaire mogul has launched several multi-million dollar businesses including Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin, and Savage X Fenty. On May 13, 2022, Rihanna welcomed the birth of her first child with partner and musician A$AP Rocky.

The Super Bowl LVI took place on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m. ET on Fox, with the Philadelphia Eagles facing the Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The widely-anticipated football game features a Halftime Show performance by Rihanna, as well as a national anthem performance by Chris Stapleton. The event includes Sheryl Lee Ralph performing “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” as well as Babyface performing “America the Beautiful.”

