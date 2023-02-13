Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Mahomes Swaps Heels for Comfortable Sneakers During Super Bowl 2023

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany Mahomes showed off her 2023 Super Bowl attire on Instagram stories today.

For the big game, the football player’s wife wore a deep orange matching set, featuring a cropped button-up blouse with balloon sleeves and a ribbon tie at the waist, and a pair of high-waisted wide-leg pants with a wide ribbon trailing from each hip. The color of her outfit showed support for Patrick’s team, the Kansas City Chiefs.

Brittany Mahomes at State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona on Feb. 12. CREDIT: IG: @brittanylynne

Mahones styled the coordinated ensemble with a rectangular pair of brown sunglasses and a clear plastic and tan leather backpack from Hammitt.

The bag, as Mahomes explained in her stories, was one of the only chic see-through options she could find to use as a diaper bag. The “Hunter Med” backpack retails for $275 on the brand’s website.

Related Sheryl Lee Ralph Sings 'Lift Every Voice and Sing' in Fiery Red Jumpsuit & Peep-Toe Heels at Super Bowl 2023 Erin Andrews Sparkles in Sequined Power Suit for 'Fox Sports' at Super Bowl 2023 Blue Ivy Carter Serves Cool Girl Style in Tupac T-Shirt & Sneakers With Dad Jay-Z at Super Bow 2023

Brittany Mahomes prepping for 2023 Super Bowl attire. CREDIT: IG: @brittanylynne

For glam, the Mahomes went with a nude-pink lip a square-shaped white manicure and her sandy-blond locks parted in the middle and styled in tousled waves.

The influencer showed off her game-day and post-game-day footwear selections. For the duration of the game, Mahomes styled her two-piece set with a pair of light pointed-toe pumps, which elevated her outfit by at least 3 inches. After showing off her first set of shoes, Mahomes explained that she couldn’t handle wearing the high-heels throughout the entire day and showed off her next set in a story captioned, “Can’t wear heels all day. Post game-day sneakers from DSW are ready to go!”

Brittany Mahomes holding up Adidas Postmove SE sneakers. CREDIT: IG: @brittanylynne

Mahomes held up a pair of white-and-beige Adidas Postmove SE sneakers, a combination between a classic court and basketball shoe. The lace-up kicks feature a Cloudfoam Super midsole and a Geofit collar to provide comfort and the perfect fit. The comfy pair retails for $74.99 on DSW.com.

The Super Bowl LVI took place on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m. ET on Fox, with the Philadelphia Eagles facing the Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The widely-anticipated football game features a Halftime Show performance by Rihanna, as well as a national anthem performance by Chris Stapleton. The event includes Sheryl Lee Ralph performing “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” as well as Babyface performing “America the Beautiful.”

PHOTOS: Super Bowl 2023 Pre-Show Fetes Super Fans, Celebrities & NFL Stars