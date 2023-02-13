×
Patrick Mahomes’ Brother Jackson Mahomes Slips On Travis Scott x Cactus Jack Sneakers at Super Bowl 2023

By Ashley Rushford
Super Bowl LVII – Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles
Super Bowl LVII – Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles
Super Bowl LVII – Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles
Super Bowl LVII – Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles
Super Bowl LVII – Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles
Patrick Mahomes’ brother Jackson Mahomes showcased his Super Bowl LVII game day style in a new Instagram photo. Jackson was all smiles while posing on the field at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

Jackson attended the event to support Patrick as Kansas City Chiefs quarterback takes on the Philadelphia Eagles during the final NFL playoff game. The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35.

For the championship game, Jackson wore a short-sleeve white T-shirt with acid-wash denim jeans. The bottom was decorated with checkerboard bandana patchwork accents throughout. Jackson complemented the ensemble with a silver chain and a watch.

“SB LVII,” Jackson wrote under the carousel-style post.

Completing Jackson’s wardrobe were the Travis Scott x Dunk Low Premium QS SB “Cactus Jack” sneakers. Travis Scott teamed up with Nike to create the Travis Scott x SB Dunk Low PRM QS Cactus Jack. Featuring a patchwork design, the shoe’s upper emerges with a tan suede base accented by plaid on the quarter panel and paisley on the overlays. The overlays themselves are designed to wear away and reveal an elephant print, while the lateral side Swoosh sports a pink finish. Cactus Jack branding emerges on the tongue tag, while a rubber outsole is included for traction.

Travis Scott, Dunk Low SB, Cactus Jack Sneakers
Travis Scott x Dunk Low Premium QS SB ‘Cactus Jack’ sneakers
CREDIT: StockX

The Super Bowl LVI took place on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m. ET on Fox, with the Philadelphia Eagles facing the Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The widely-anticipated football game features a Halftime Show performance by Rihanna, as well as a national anthem performance by Chris Stapleton. The event includes Sheryl Lee Ralph performing “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” as well as Babyface performing “America the Beautiful.”

PHOTOS: Discover more NFL stars and celebrity arrivals at Super Bowl 2023.  

