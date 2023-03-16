‘The Masked Singer’ Brings Lele Pons & Damar Hamlin for ‘Sesame Street’ Night With Vibrant 70s-Inspired Suits & Platform Heels

It was “Sesame Street” night on Wednesday’s episode of “The Masked Singer” on Fox.
The episode opened with Elmo singing “What’s The Name of that Song” followed by fellow Sesame Street tenants Big Bird, Cookie Monster, Grover, the Count and other characters singing “Dynamite” by K-Pop boy band BTS.
The episode also saw the unmasking of social media star Lele Pons and comedian Malin Akerman as the Jackalope and Squirrel respectively.
Judges Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger easily guessed Akerman but struggled to identify Pons, guessing celebrities like Selena Gomez, Camilla Cabello and Jenna Ortega.
Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin surprised audiences with his appearance in this week’s episode just weeks after he collapsed on the field during a January 2 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
The theme of Wednesday’s show brought about some colorful costumes ranging from neon hues to eye-catching patterns. The shows host Nick Cannon donned a bright pink suit with an equally vibrant orange and pink argyle turtleneck worn underneath. Thicke wore a 70s-inspired suit with a blazer and bell-bottom style pants in a peachy pink with a geometric pattern embossed into the fabric. Underneath his blazer sat a hot pink sequined button-down which he wore with a crystalized brooch and silver jewelry.
Jeong donned a purple high-shine bomber jacket in a slightly oversized style overtop what appeared to be a black tee and matching trousers. He finished his look with gray sneakers.
McCarthy’s look was comprised of a breezy aqua blouse with pink trousers. Finally, Scherzinger wore an all-yellow look with shiny silver platforms, mimicking the look of Big Bird.
Originating in South Korea, “The Masked Singer” is a top-secret singing competition in which celebrities face off against each other and appear in elaborate costumes with full-face masks to conceal their identities.
PHOTOS: See all the colorful costumes form season nine of “The Masked Singer.”