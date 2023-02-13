LeBron James’ Wife Savannah James Makes Chic Appearance in Oversized Denim Jacket & Heels at Super Bowl 2023

Savannah James and LeBron James were a stylish superstar duo at Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Ariz. tonight. The couple made an appearance at the final NFL championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs. The Eagles beat the Chiefs 38-35.

In a video uploaded by the NFL on Instagram, the husband and wife appear in the stands at the State Farm Stadium. Savannah brought chic style to the big event, wearing a baggy light-wash denim jacket with heels. Adding more glam to the look, the matriarch of the James empire accessorized with diamond stud earrings and styled her blond tresses straight.

LeBron was just as fashionable, sporting a black jacket and pants. The Los Angeles Lakers basketball champion complemented his ensemble with dark black sunglasses, a diamond chain and a watch. On his feet was a pair of Nike sneakers.

Savannah is known for fiercely applying pressure to the fashion game. The social media personality has stepped it up a notch by serving classic and romantic looks. From her casual fashion slays to her street style, she knows how to make bold statements. For footwear, the interior designer tends to gravitate towards strappy sandals with pyramid heels, platform sandals and pointed-toe pumps on the red carpet and while sitting courtside. Some of her favorite brands include Charlotte Olympia, Amina Muaddi and Christian Louboutin. When she’s off-duty, Savannah will likely complete her looks with printed, platform and combat boots, as well as low-top sneakers from contemporary and athletic labels like Vans.

Savannah James at the premiere of Netflix’s ‘Hustle’ held at the Regency Village Theatre on June 1, 2022 in Westwood, Los Angeles. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

The Super Bowl LVI took place on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m. ET on Fox, with the Philadelphia Eagles facing the Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The widely-anticipated football game features a Halftime Show performance by Rihanna, as well as a national anthem performance by Chris Stapleton. The event includes Sheryl Lee Ralph performing “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” as well as Babyface performing “America the Beautiful.”

