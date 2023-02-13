LeBron James Makes Stylish Appearance in Black Shirt & Nike Sneakers at Super Bowl 2023 With Wife Savannah James

LeBron James and his wife, Savannah James, were a stylish duo at Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Ariz. tonight. The couple was among the many stars to watch the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium. The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35.

In a video uploaded by the NFL, LeBron appears in the stands alongside Savannah. The Los Angeles Lakers basketball champion sported a black jacket with pants. He coordinated his coordinated outfit with dark black sunglasses, a blinged-out chain and a watch. Although they were not visible in the video, on his feet was pair of Nike sneakers.

Savannah was effortlessly chic for the final NFL championship game. The matriarch of the James empire wore a baggy denim jacket. She parted her blond tresses on the side and styled it straight. Savannah tied her outfit together with pants and high heels.

LeBron is currently celebrating a major milestone as he beat six-time NBA MVP Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s career scoring record on Feb. 7, a record that he held for 39 years. In a game between James’ Lakers and Oklahoma City Thunder at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, the Nike star finished the night with 38 points on 13-of-20 shooting (4-of-6 from 3) to go along with 7 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals. He entered the game with 38,352 points, needing 36 to overtake the basketball legend. Ultimately, the game ended with a loss for Oklahoma with a score of 133-130. Rihanna, Drake, Steph Curry, Manny Pacquiao and many other entertainers and athletes congratulated James on social media.

LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers scores in front of Josh Giddey #3 of the Oklahoma City Thunder on his way to passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, surpassing Abdul-Jabbar’s career total of 38,387 points at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 07, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

The Super Bowl LVI took place on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m. ET on Fox, with the Philadelphia Eagles facing the Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The widely-anticipated football game features a Halftime Show performance by Rihanna, as well as a national anthem performance by Chris Stapleton. The event includes Sheryl Lee Ralph performing “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” as well as Babyface performing “America the Beautiful.”

