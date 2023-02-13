Jill Biden Cheers on Philadelphia Eagles in Custom 46 Jersey at Super Bowl 2023

First lady Jill Biden was clearly in the football spirit for her latest Instagram post. Hours before Super Bowl LVII, the Flotus uploaded a video of herself on Instagram showing her game-day outfit.

The final NFL championship game sees the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. tonight. The Flotus made it clear that she is rooting for the Philadelphia Eagles, as the new Reel video sees her strutting in the team’s official jersey.

The pullover was customized to include her last name at the back with the number 46, signifying her husband Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States. The top also included puffy sleeves that were accented with the Eagles signature logo on each side.

“We’re ready. #FlyEaglesFly,” Biden captioned the video.

Biden complemented her jersey with a blue long-sleeve knitted top. The angle of the video didn’t allow for a peek at the rest of her ensemble, however she likely completed her look with casual pants and sneakers.

When it comes to fashion, the first lady’s style is filled with chic and stylish pieces. She has mostly worn midi-length skirts, dresses, tailored silhouettes, collared coats and textured fabrics. For footwear, Jill’s choices are classic and sharp. The first lady regularly wears versatile heels and boots in nude, black and even embellished tones from Manolo Blahnik, Valentino and Stuart Weitzman. Jewel-toned and metallic pointed-toe pumps are also a go-to for her brighter ensembles, from labels including SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker, Prada and Jimmy Choo. In warmer months, she can also be seen in espadrille wedge sandals by Loeffler Randall.

First lady of the United States Dr. Jill Biden speaks onstage during the 65th Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for The Recording A

The Super Bowl LVI took place on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m. ET on Fox, with the Philadelphia Eagles facing the Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The widely-anticipated football game features a Halftime Show performance by Rihanna, as well as a national anthem performance by Chris Stapleton. The event includes Sheryl Lee Ralph performing “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” as well as Babyface performing “America the Beautiful.”

