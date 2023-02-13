Fletcher Cox’s Girlfriend Kaycee Marchetti Embraces Visible Lingerie Trend in 6-Inch Versace Heels at Super Bowl 2023

Kaycee Marchetti brought her A-game to the sidelines at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., to cheer for her boyfriend, Eagled defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, during the Super Bowl 2023.

Marchetti posted a before and after video to her Instagram account, showing her outfit for the event. The model, who’s been dating Cox for four years, embraced the visible lingerie trend with a black lace bra paired with a black blazer, that she wore unbuttoned. She added matching Dolce & Gabbana shorts to complete her look.

As for accessories, Marchetti chose a diamond and gold necklace with Cox’s number, 91, a diamond-covered watch, sunglasses and a Dolce & Gabbana handbag.

When it came down to shoes, Marchetti slipped into a pair of Versace’s Aevitas pointy platform boots. These patent leather boots are crafted in Italy and feature a slanted, high-block heel reaching 6.5 inches in height and a double platform. The accent straps are detailed with V-shaped hardware and a Medusa stud at the back.

Versace’s Aevitas pointy platform boots. CREDIT: Versace

The Super Bowl LVI took place on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m. ET on Fox, with the Philadelphia Eagles facing the Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The widely-anticipated football game features a Halftime Show performance by Rihanna, as well as a national anthem performance by Chris Stapleton. The event includes Sheryl Lee Ralph performing “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” as well as Babyface performing “America the Beautiful.”

PHOTOS: Discover more NFL stars and celebrity arrivals at Super Bowl 2023.