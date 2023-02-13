Erin Andrews Sparkles in Sequined Power Suit for ‘Fox Sports’ at Super Bowl 2023

Fox Sports host Erin Andrews lit up the screen in a sparkling ensemble today while covering the Super Bowl 2023.

Andrews arrived at the big game wearing a single-breasted bedazzled black suit with subtly padded shoulders. Both the blazer and pants of the suit featured a unique pattern of sparkling rhinestones in dashes and fat crosses shapes.

The sparkling outfit was paired up with equally shiny accessories as Andrews sported several diamond and gold bangle bracelets, several gold, gem-infused rings, a round-faced gold watch and a gold chain choker with a dangling stand in the center.

It's rare, but one player can change the course of an entire franchise. Example A: @PatrickMahomes. He sat down with @ErinAndrews as he tries to win the second #SuperBowl of his career. Watch #SuperBowlLVII on FOX and the FOX Sports App: https://t.co/KhaCw7GmJv 📺📱 pic.twitter.com/SXYjASx26o — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 12, 2023

Andrews went with a natural glam consisting of rosy cheeks and a soft pinkish-brown lip.

Although they weren’t visible in the video, Andrews likely completed her outfit with a pair of heels.

When she isn’t breaking the internet with her eye-catching looks, Andrews is busy being a multi-hyphenate. In addition to her work with “Fox Sports,” Andrews has also worked with ESPN, ESPNU, and has also hosted and danced on “Dancing with the Stars”. In Jan. 2011, Andrews became the face of Reebok’s ZigTech first women’s campaign, promoting a combination of footwear and apparel items.

The Super Bowl LVI took place on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m. ET on Fox, with the Philadelphia Eagles facing the Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The widely-anticipated football game features a Halftime Show performance by Rihanna, as well as a national anthem performance by Chris Stapleton. The event includes Sheryl Lee Ralph performing “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” as well as Babyface performing “America the Beautiful.”

