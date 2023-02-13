Donna Kelce Cheers for Sons Jason and Travis Kelce in Split Eagles-Chiefs Outfit & Custom High Top Sneakers at Super Bowl 2023

Donne Kelce, mom of Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce and Philadelphia Eagles’ center Jason Kelce, is having a busy night at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., as she watches her two sons become the first brothers to play against one another during the Super Bowl 2023.

For the big game, Donna chose the perfect outfit to show support for both teams. The proud mom wore a two-sided jacket that displays both her sons’ numbers — the Eagles No. 62 on the right side and the Chiefs No. 87 on the left side — with the name “Kelce” on the upper back.

The theme continued with the unique custom accessory Mama Kelce was sporting, a clear tote with her sons’ numbers in red and green and “Mama Kelce” written across the front in white.

Donna Kelce, mother of Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs and Jason Kelce #62 of the Philadelphia Eagles, looks on from the sideline before Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. CREDIT: Getty Images

The cherry on top of the game-day outfit was the high-top sneakers Mama Kelce was sporting. Kelce’s right shoe features Jason’s number and the Philadelphia Eagel’s team colors, green and white, and Travis’ number and the Kansas City Chiefs’ team colors, red and gold. Across the back of both shoes was the football-loving family’s name.

Donna Kelce’s custom shoes sporting her son’s team colors and numbers. CREDIT: Getty Images

A back shot of Donna Kelce’s custom Super Bowl shoes. CREDIT: Getty Images

