Diesel Makes Viral 200,000 Condom Box Mountain for Its Fall 2023 Runway Show

Leave it to Diesel to bring sex positivity to the runway — and at Milan Fashion Week, no less.

For the brand’s fall 2023 runway show in Milan, this morning, creative director Glenn Martens staged an all-red interior with a massive central pile made of boxes of condoms. The red and white boxes featured co-branded Diesel and Durex sexual protection, providing a burst of tongue-in-cheek humor and freedom ahead of the collection’s debut. In fact, an estimated 200,000 boxes of condoms were used to create the now-viral moment.

The condom mountain follows Diesel’s viral shows by Martens staged around massive human balloon sculptures. However, the new condoms aren’t just a fun stunt —they’re also part of an upcoming Diesel x Durex collaboration to be launched this spring with the tagline “For Sucsexful living” (a twist on Diesel’s own “For Successful Living”), according to Vogue. Martens also revealed on Instagram that there will be “free condoms for everyone” at the brand’s stores in April — coinciding with the capsule’s release.

“Sex positivity is something amazing. We like to play at Diesel, and we are serious about it,” Martens said in a press release. “Have fun, respect each other, be safe. For Sucsexful Living!”

A model walks in Diesel’s fall 2023 fashion show in Milan, Italy during Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 22, 2023. CREDIT: Estrop by Getty Images

The boxes of condoms were also sent individually as invitations for show guests including Julia Fox and Bloomingdale’s fashion director Marissa Galante Frank. Frank, in particular, shared snapshots of the aforementioned invite on her Instagram Stories before the show.

“Diesel always pushes the envelope and has such a playful energy,” Frank shared exclusively with FN. “I was less surprised by the invite, more surprised by the condom mountain that was revealed when we walked into the venue. It was a fun way to start Milan Fashion Week!”

Julia Fox attends Diesel’s fall 2023 fashion show with her son, Valentino, in Milan, Italy during Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 22, 2023. CREDIT: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Milan Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in Milan, Italy. Held from Feb. 22-27, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Diesel, Roberto Cavalli, Prada, Ferragamo and Bottega Veneta. The week notably marks the final transitional Gucci show after Sabato De Sarno’s appointment as the brand’s creative director in January.

